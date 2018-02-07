Democrats fear GOP tactic to take control in states: Recalls

In this Feb. 9, 2017, photo, Sen. Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas, listens to testimony during the Nevada legislative session in Carson City, Nev. Nevada’s major political parties are locked in a legal battle over a Republican effort to take control of the state Senate by recalling two freshly-elected Democratic lawmakers, Cannizzaro and Joyce Woodhouse, a tactic that Democrats warn could undermine the validity of elections across the U.S. Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP Benjamin Hager