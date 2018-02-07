FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 file photo, opposition politician Miguna Miguna, left, stands next to opposition leader Raila Odinga, center, lawyer Tom "T.J." Kajwang, center-right, and politician James Orengo, right, as Odinga holds a bible aloft after swearing an oath during a mock "swearing-in" ceremony at Uhuru Park in downtown Nairobi, Kenya. Lawyers are demanding that Kenyan police release Miguna who has been charged with witnessing last week's mock inauguration of opposition leader Raila Odinga and remains detained despite a court order on Friday for his release.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 file photo, opposition politician Miguna Miguna, left, stands next to opposition leader Raila Odinga, center, lawyer Tom "T.J." Kajwang, center-right, and politician James Orengo, right, as Odinga holds a bible aloft after swearing an oath during a mock "swearing-in" ceremony at Uhuru Park in downtown Nairobi, Kenya. Lawyers are demanding that Kenyan police release Miguna who has been charged with witnessing last week's mock inauguration of opposition leader Raila Odinga and remains detained despite a court order on Friday for his release. Ben Curtis, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 file photo, opposition politician Miguna Miguna, left, stands next to opposition leader Raila Odinga, center, lawyer Tom "T.J." Kajwang, center-right, and politician James Orengo, right, as Odinga holds a bible aloft after swearing an oath during a mock "swearing-in" ceremony at Uhuru Park in downtown Nairobi, Kenya. Lawyers are demanding that Kenyan police release Miguna who has been charged with witnessing last week's mock inauguration of opposition leader Raila Odinga and remains detained despite a court order on Friday for his release. Ben Curtis, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Kenya deports opposition politician who attended oath event

The Associated Press

February 07, 2018 01:26 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya

Lawyers and human rights officials say a Kenyan politician who had been arrested for witnessing the "inauguration" of opposition leader Raila Odinga has been deported.

Interior Ministry Spokesman Mwenda Njoka said Wednesday that Miguna Miguna renounced his Kenyan citizenship years back, becoming a Canadian citizen, and had never reclaimed Kenyan citizenship.

Rights activists and opposition supporters have demanded the freedom of Miguna, who had been in detention despite court orders on Friday and Monday for his release. Police said they charged Miguna in a court outside the capital, Nairobi.

Kenya's government considers Odinga's mock inauguration as the "people's president" to be treason.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  