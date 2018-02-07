Trump continues to paint immigrants as criminals

In this Feb. 6, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with law enforcement officials on the MS-13 street gang and border security, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. Trump is continuing his habit of painting immigrants as criminals, highlighting gang connections, calling family reunification a national security threat and bemoaning the death of a pro football player involved in a car accident with a man living in the country illegally. Evan Vucci AP Photo