British judge to rule on Assange bid to get warrant dropped

FILE - In this May 19, 2017 file photo, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange greets supporters outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he has been in self imposed exile since 2012. A British judge is scheduled to rule on Tuesday Feb. 6, 2017 on Julian Assange’s bid to force Britain to drop a warrant for his arrest, a development that would remove a substantial legal hurdle to his leaving the Ecuadorean Embassy in London that has been his refuge for more than five years. Here is a look at the legal issues surrounding the complex case of the WikiLeaks founder. Frank Augstein, FILE AP Photo