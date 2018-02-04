'Poor People's Campaign' readies nationwide mobilization

FILE-In this March 28, 1968, file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rev. Ralph Abernathy, right, lead a march on behalf of striking Memphis, Tennessee., sanitation workers. Fifty years ago, two sanitation workers were killed by a malfunctioning garbage truck in Memphis. Martin Luther King Jr. came to Memphis to support the strike, a move that cost him his life when he was fatally shot on the balcony of a Memphis hotel on April 4, 1968. The Commercial Appeal via AP Sam Melhorn