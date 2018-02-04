Maldives attorney general says court can't oust president

Maldivian opposition supporters scuffle with security forces officers during a protest demanding the release of political prisoners in Male, Maldives, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. The exiled former president of the Maldives said Friday that the government must abide by a Supreme Court ruling to free a group of political prisoners, hours after clashes erupted in the Indian Ocean archipelago's capital in the wake of the surprise verdict. Mohamed Sharuhaan AP Photo