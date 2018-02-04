Martin Schulz, chairman of the German Social Democratic Party
Martin Schulz, chairman of the German Social Democratic Party SPD), front left, German Chancellor and chairwomen of the German Christian Democratic Union
Martin Schulz, chairman of the German Social Democratic Party SPD), front left, German Chancellor and chairwomen of the German Christian Democratic Union

Nation & World

Talks on creating German coalition govt enter final round

The Associated Press

February 04, 2018 02:32 AM

BERLIN

Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and the center-left Social Democrats are embarking on what they hope is their last round of talks on forming a new German government, although the negotiations could take up to two more days.

The effort to put together a governing coalition is already post-World War II Germany's longest, and won't finish with these talks. A deal will require approval in a ballot of the Social Democrats' members.

The two sides set Sunday as a deadline to wrap up negotiations, though they've budgeted two extra days as a precaution.

Senior Social Democrat Manuela Schwesig said Sunday that "many questions remain open." She argued there's no point in pushing for a quick finish only to have party members ask a week later: "What nonsense did they negotiate?"

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  