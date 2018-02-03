Same-sex marriage a key issue as Costa Ricans go to polls

Presidential candidate Fabricio Alvarado with the National Restoration party, speaks during a live, televised debate ahead of the presidential election, in San Jose, Costa Rica, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. Alvarado, a 43-year-old journalist with a prominent career as a preacher and Christian singer, has vaulted to leading contender in Sunday's vote in a survey published Jan. 31 by the University of Costa Rica and the Opol consulting firm. Arnulfo Franco AP Photo