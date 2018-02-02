Gay marriage ruling boosts evangelical in Costa Rica vote

Presidential candidates, from left, Antonio Alvarez Desanti of the National Liberation party, Carlos Alvarado Quesada of the Citizen Action party, Rodolfo Hernandez Gomez of the Social Christian Republican party, Rodolfo Piza of the Social Christian Unity party, Juan Diego Castro of the National Integration party, and Fabricio Alvarado of the National Restoration party, stand on the stage before a live, televised debate ahead of the presidential election, in San Jose, Costa Rica, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. If no candidate tops 40 percent in the Sunday vote, the first two finishers advance to a runoff scheduled for April 1. Arnulfo Franco AP Photo