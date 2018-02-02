Hawaii man says he's devastated about sending missile alert

Honolulu attorney Michael Green, right, sits with his client, the former Hawaii Emergency Management Agency employee who sent a false missile alert to residents and visitors in Hawaii, left, during an interview with reporters, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 in Honolulu. The ex-state employee says he's devastated about causing panic, but he believed it was a real attack at the time. The man in his 50s spoke to reporters Friday on the condition he not be identified because he fears for his safety after receiving threats. Jennifer Sinco Kelleher AP Photo