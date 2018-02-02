Officials: Chicago area could see delay in early voting

Election officials say the start of early voting is likely to be delayed in the Chicago area because of so many challenges to candidate petitions.
Early voting is slated to start statewide next week on Thursday.
Chicago Board of Election Commissioners spokesman Jim Allen said Friday that with rulings pending on which candidates are going to be on the ballot, voting equipment won't be programmed, tested and ready for ballots in several languages by Thursday.
Allen did not have further details, saying the board would issue more information on Monday.
An Illinois State Board of Elections spokesman didn't immediately have comment on statewide impact.
