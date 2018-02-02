Re-elected Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and his wife Jenni Haukio greet the public from the balcony of the Presidential Palace during the presidential inauguration in Helsinki, Thursday Feb. 1, 2018. Finland's president crushed his competition to win a second six-year term Sunday, scoring a landslide victory in an election that saw the incumbent getting more than five times the support of his closest challenger.
Re-elected Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and his wife Jenni Haukio greet the public from the balcony of the Presidential Palace during the presidential inauguration in Helsinki, Thursday Feb. 1, 2018. Finland's president crushed his competition to win a second six-year term Sunday, scoring a landslide victory in an election that saw the incumbent getting more than five times the support of his closest challenger. Lehtikuva via AP Markku Ulander
Finland's president Niniisto announces the birth of a son

The Associated Press

February 02, 2018 02:55 PM

STOCKHOLM

Finland's president, 69-year-old Sauli Niniisto, has announced the birth of a son.

It's been a busy week for the Finnish head of state, who won re-election in a landslide victory Sunday and was sworn into office for a second six-year term Thursday before his second wife gave birth to a healthy boy on Friday evening.

The president's office said his spouse, Jenni Haukio, and the infant were doing well, adding that Niinisto was present during the delivery.

Niniisto's post on Facebook announcing the birth drew thousands of messages of congratulations in the first hour alone.

