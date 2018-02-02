Finland's president Niniisto announces the birth of a son

Re-elected Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and his wife Jenni Haukio greet the public from the balcony of the Presidential Palace during the presidential inauguration in Helsinki, Thursday Feb. 1, 2018. Finland's president crushed his competition to win a second six-year term Sunday, scoring a landslide victory in an election that saw the incumbent getting more than five times the support of his closest challenger. Lehtikuva via AP Markku Ulander