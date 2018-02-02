Grand jury finds police in deadly highway shooting justified

File -In this Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017 still file image from an officer's body camera video released by the Providence Police Department, officers converge on a truck driven into another vehicle by Joseph Santos on a highway on-ramp in downtown Providence, R.I. Police shot Santos dead, and injured passenger Christine Demers, who was hospitalized. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Kilmartin’s office says a grand jury has found a deadly shooting by police on a busy Providence highway “lawful and legally justified.” Kilmartin’s office on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, released the findings of the Providence County grand jury in the Nov. 9 shooting. The incident began with a high-speed chase prompted by the theft of a state police cruiser, and ended with nine officers from Providence and state police shooting more than 40 rounds into a pickup truck after it rammed a car. Providence Police Department via AP, File)