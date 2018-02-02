French charge scholar Tariq Ramadan with suspected rape

FILE - In this Feb.7 2016 file photo, Muslim scholar Tariq Ramadan delivers a speech during a French Muslim organizations meeting in Lille, northern France. Ramadan is facing charges in France after two days in custody for an investigation into accusations of rape and sexual assault. A French judicial official said Friday Feb. 2, 2018 that Ramadan was handed overnight to Paris prosecutors, who are to open a formal inquiry into the case. Michel Spingler, File AP Photo