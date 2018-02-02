Timeline: Arizona lawmaker's expulsion for sexual misconduct

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, State Rep. Don Shooter is seen on the floor of the Arizona House in Phoenix, Ariz. Shooter has become the first state lawmaker in the nation to be expelled for sexual harassment. A vote Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, expelling Shooter comes after an outside investigator determined he engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment that created a hostile workplace Bob Christie, File AP Photo