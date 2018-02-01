The Latest: Polish PM: Poles, Jews share need for WWII truth

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:35 Watch one of the Midwest's newest penguins Pause 2:39 Coast Guard rescue two women from a cruise ship 0:38 Purse thief dragged a 77-year-old woman with his car until she was thrown to the ground 0:28 Woman tries to board United flight with peacock as comfort animal 0:23 Dash cam video shows a deputy save another deputy from a drunk driver 0:51 See images of rare full moon 'lunar trifecta' 0:23 Armed robber struggles to stay on her feet in Melbourne Store 0:10 Disney park turns into house of horrors after animatronic's head falls off 0:33 This dog can't stop singing along to U2 songs in thecCar 1:48 AP: State of our union by the numbers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Poland's Senate backed legislation regulating Holocaust speech, a move that has already strained relations with both Israel and the United States. The bill proposed by Poland's ruling conservative party and voted for early on Thursday calls for up to three years in prison for any intentional attempt to falsely attribute the crimes of Nazi Germany to the Polish state or people. David Silberklang, a senior historian at Holocaust remembrance center Yad Vashem, said the bill was "very worrisome." AP; produced by Meta Viers/McClatchy

Poland's Senate backed legislation regulating Holocaust speech, a move that has already strained relations with both Israel and the United States. The bill proposed by Poland's ruling conservative party and voted for early on Thursday calls for up to three years in prison for any intentional attempt to falsely attribute the crimes of Nazi Germany to the Polish state or people. David Silberklang, a senior historian at Holocaust remembrance center Yad Vashem, said the bill was "very worrisome." AP; produced by Meta Viers/McClatchy