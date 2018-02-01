Cambodian court again rejects bail for opposition leader

FILE - In this June 4, 2017, file photo, opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party President Kem Sokha shows off his ballot before voting in local elections in Chak Angre Leu, on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Appeals Court on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018 has for the second time denied a request for the release on bail of Kem Sokha, who has been charged with treason. Heng Sinith, File AP Photo