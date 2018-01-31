PHOTOS: Skywatchers from around the globe capture rare super moon

A super blue blood moon rises behind the 2,500-year-old Parthenon temple on the Acropolis of Athens, Greece, on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. On Wednesday, much of the world will get to see not only a blue moon which is a supermoon, but also a lunar eclipse, all rolled into one celestial phenomenon. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Petros Giannakouris
AP
The moon passes into the earth's shadow during a lunar eclipse as seen in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show. It's the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Kin Cheung
AP
A super blue blood moon is seen setting behind the Hollywood hills in Los Angeles on Wednesday Jan. 31, 2018. The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show. It's the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse. NASA is calling it a lunar trifecta: the first super blue blood moon since 1982. That combination won't happen again until 2037. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Richard Vogel
AP
The eclipsing blood moon appears above Topeka, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. It's the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse. Hawaii and Alaska have the best seats, along with the Canadian Yukon, Australia and Asia. The western U.S. should have good viewing, too, along with Russia. The U.S. East Coast, Europe and most of South America and Africa are out of luck for the eclipse. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Orlin Wagner
AP
A super blue blood moon sets behind the Hollywood hills in Los Angeles on Wednesday Jan. 31, 2018. The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show. It's the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse. NASA is calling it a lunar trifecta: the first super blue blood moon since 1982. That combination won't happen again until 2037. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes
AP
The moon rises over Bolsover Castle northwest England, Wednesday Jan. 31, 2018. On Wednesday, much of the world will get to see not only a blue moon which is a supermoon, but also a lunar eclipse, all rolled into one celestial phenomenon. Earth's natural satellite appears about 14% bigger and 30% brighter in the sky as it reaches its closest point to Earth. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)
Aaron Chown
AP
A rare celestial occurrence called a 'Super Blue Blood Moon' is seen at Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu
AP
A super blue blood moon rises over Istanbul, behind the Camlica Mosque, the largest mosque in Asia Minor, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. It's the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse, or blood moon because of its red hue, all rolled into one celestial phenomenon. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
Emrah Gurel
AP
A rare celestial occurrence called a ‘Super Blue Blood Moon’ is seen behind a ferris at Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu
AP
A rare celestial occurrence called a ‘Super Blue Blood Moon’ is seen at Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu
AP
A super blue blood moon rises behind the 2,500-year-old Parthenon temple on the Acropolis of Athens, Greece, on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. On Wednesday, much of the world will get to see not only a blue moon which is a supermoon, but also a lunar eclipse, all rolled into one celestial phenomenon. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Petros Giannakouris
AP
A super blue blood moon is seen setting behind the Hollywood hills in Los Angeles on Wednesday Jan. 31, 2018. The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show. It's the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse. NASA is calling it a lunar trifecta: the first super blue blood moon since 1982. That combination won't happen again until 2037. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes
AP
A super blue blood moon is seen from the Hollywood hills in Los Angeles on Wednesday Jan. 31, 2018. The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show. It's the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse. NASA is calling it a lunar trifecta: the first super blue blood moon since 1982. That combination won't happen again until 2037. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes
AP
The moon rises over the London skyline, Wednesday Jan. 31, 2018. On Wednesday, much of the world will get to see not only a blue moon which is a supermoon, but also a lunar eclipse, all rolled into one celestial phenomenon. At left is the London Eye and at right The Shard. (KIrsty O'Connor/PA via AP)
KIrsty O'Connor
AP
A rare celestial occurrence called a ‘Super Blue Blood Moon’ is seen behind the U.S. flag at Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu
AP
A person and a dog watch as the super blue blood moon rises over Michmoret, Israel, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. On Wednesday, much of the world will get to see not only a blue moon which is a supermoon, but also a lunar eclipse, all rolled into one celestial phenomenon. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Ariel Schalit
AP
A rare celestial occurrence called a ‘Super Blue Blood Moon’ is seen at Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu
AP
The moon sets over Mount Susitna, known locally as Sleeping Lady, across Cook Inlet on Wednesday, Jan. 31, in Anchorage, Alaska. (AP Photo/Dan Joling)
Dan Joling
AP
The moon begins to set over Christopher Newport Hall in Newport News, Va., early Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. The super blue blood moon was visible for the first time in nearly 152 years. NASA refers to the super blue blood moon as a trio of lunar events all occurring at once: the second full moon in one calendar month (a blue moon), at its closest orbital approach to Earth (a supermoon) during a lunar eclipse (a blood moon). (Jonathon Gruenke /The Daily Press via AP)
Jonathon Gruenke
AP
The partially-eclipsed moon rises against a crescent mounted on Faisal mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. On Wednesday, much of the world will get to see not only a blue moon which is a supermoon, but also a lunar eclipse, all rolled into one celestial phenomenon. (AP Photo/B.K. Bangash)
B.K. Bangash
AP
The moon rises behind Glastonbury Tor, southwestern England, Wednesday Jan. 31, 2018. On Wednesday, much of the world will get to see not only a blue moon which is a supermoon, but also a lunar eclipse, all rolled into one celestial phenomenon. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)
Ben Birchall
AP
Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia Basilica is backdropped by a super blue blood moon in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. On Wednesday, much of the world will get to see not only a blue moon which is a supermoon, but also a lunar eclipse, all rolled into one celestial phenomenon. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
AP
This photo combination shows the different stages of the “Super Blue Blood Moon” during a lunar eclipse is seen from the Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu
AP
A partially-eclipsed super blue blood moon sets behind San Francisco's Ferry Building on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. It's the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse, also called a blood moon because of its red hue. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
AP
A partially-eclipsed super blue blood moon sets over the Golden Gate Bridge, top, and over the San Francisco Bay Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, in San Francisco.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP
A super blue blood moon sets behind the Golden Gate Bridge Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, in San Francisco. It's the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse, or blood moon because of its red hue. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP
The Stratosphere tower is seen in the foreground as a partially eclipsed super blue blood moon sets behind Mount Charleston, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018 in Las Vegas. It's the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse. NASA is calling it a lunar trifecta: the first super blue blood moon since 1982. That combination won't happen again until 2037. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
David Guzman
AP
The city landmark weather vane in the form of an Angel, fixed atop a spire of the Saints Peter and Paul Cathedral, is silhouetted against the moon partially covered by earth's shadow during a lunar eclipse as seen in St.Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. On Wednesday, much of the world will get to see not only a blue moon which is a supermoon, but also a lunar eclipse, all rolled into one celestial phenomenon.(AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Dmitri Lovetsky
AP
A partially-eclipsed super blue blood moon sets behind the Salesforce Tower on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, in San Francisco. It's the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse, also called a blood moon because of its red hue. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
AP
The nearly full moon rises over the Chugach Mountains on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. (AP Photo/Dan Joling)
Dan Joling
AP
A partially-eclipsed super blue blood moon sets behind San Francisco's Embarcadero Center on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, in San Francisco. It's the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse, also called a blood moon because of its red hue. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
AP
Birds take flight as the rare super blue blood moon sets behind the Orange County Courthouse on Wednesday, January 31, 2018. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel/TNS)
Red Huber
TNS
A partially-eclipsed super blue blood sets behind the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, in San Francisco. It's the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse, also called a blood moon because of its red hue. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
AP
A partially-eclipsed super blue blood moon sets behind a sign at San Francisco's Ferry Building on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. It's the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse, also called a blood moon because of its red hue. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
AP
With the Bosporus Strait separating Europe and Asia in the foreground, and the Camlica Mosque, top right, the largest mosque in Asia Minor, as the supermoon rises over Istanbul, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. On Wednesday, much of the world will get to see not only a blue moon which is a supermoon, but also a lunar eclipse, turning the moon blood red, all rolled into one celestial phenomenon.(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
Emrah Gurel
AP
A partially-eclipsed super blue blood moon sets over the Golden Gate Bridge Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, in San Francisco.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP
A total lunar eclipse is seen at a park in Manila, Philippines on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. On Wednesday, much of the world will get to see not only a blue moon which is a supermoon, but also a lunar eclipse, all rolled into one celestial phenomenon. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
AP
A super blue blood moon rises over Michmoret, Israel, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. On Wednesday, much of the world will get to see not only a blue moon which is a supermoon, but also a lunar eclipse, all rolled into one celestial phenomenon. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Ariel Schalit
AP