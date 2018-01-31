Egypt's leader issues tough warning after election criticism

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2017 file photo, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi attends a military ceremony in the courtyard at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France. On Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, a clearly furious el-Sissi gave a thinly veiled but stern warning to opposition politicians calling for a boycott of presidential elections in March, saying he would die first before allowing anyone to mess with the country's security. El-Sissi spoke a day after a coalition of opposition parties and public figures described the vote as a farce. Charles Platiau, Pool via AP, File)