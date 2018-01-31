Hawaii worker who sent false alert had problems but kept job

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo provided by Civil Beat, cars drive past a highway sign that says "MISSILE ALERT ERROR THERE IS NO THREAT" on the H-1 Freeway in Honolulu. A Hawaii employee who mistakenly sent an alert warning of an incoming ballistic missile earlier this month, creating a panic across the state, thought an actual attack was imminent, the Federal Communications Commission said Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. Civil Beat via AP, File Cory Lum