Hawaii lieutenant governor resigning to join lobbying firm

Hawaii Lt. Gov. Shan Tsutsui is resigning this week to join a lobbying and public affairs firm.
The lieutenant governor said in a news release on Monday he will return to Maui and work for Strategies 360. His resignation is effective Wednesday.
Tsutsui had earlier said he didn't plan to run for re-election.
The Senate president and then the House speaker are next in line for the job.
Tsutsui became lieutenant governor in 2012, when then-Gov. Neil Abercrombie appointed his own lieutenant governor, Brian Schatz, to fill the U.S. Senate seat vacated when U.S. Sen. Daniel Inouye died.
Tsutsui was Senate president at the time. He represented central Maui in the state Senate.
