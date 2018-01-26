Excerpt from secret Honduran report on new top cop

A copy of a document photographed in Mexico City, Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, shows the official header from a confidential Honduran government report that alleges the country's new national police chief helped secure the delivery of a tanker truck packed with nearly a ton of cocaine. Honduran authorities have claimed that the document is a fake, but four current or former government officials confirmed elements of the report in interviews with The Associated Press. A handwritten notation on the header has been redacted to protect any office workers who may have handled or logged the document. AP Photo)