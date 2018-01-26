Border agent's lawyers want military past excluded at trial

Federal prosecutors say they should be allowed to bring up military and job performance records at the trial of a Border Patrol agent charged with second-degree murder in the cross-border shooting of a Mexican teen.
In documents filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Tucson, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Arizona disputed defense attorneys' motion to exclude the records for Lonnie Swartz.
Swartz enlisted in the military in 1995 at age 19 and went AWOL two months later. He was arrested in 1997 and discharged four months later.
Prosecutors say Swartz omitted his desertion and arrest when applying to the Border Patrol, an action that could be relevant in the murder case.
Never miss a local story.
Swartz is accused of firing through a border fence from Nogales, Arizona, into Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, and killing 16-year-old Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez in October 2012.
He has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.
Comments