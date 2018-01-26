Secret report: Honduras' new top cop helped cartel move coke

In this Jan. 15, 2018 photo, Honduras' new national Police Chief Jose David Aguilar Moran, center, leaves after a ceremony that transferred command to him in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. When Aguilar took over as Honduras' new national police chief, he promised to continue reforming a law enforcement agency stained by corruption and complicity with drug cartels, but a confidential government security report obtained by the Associated Press says Aguilar himself helped a cartel leader pull off the delivery of nearly a ton of cocaine in 2013. AP Photo)