NAACP sues Homeland Security over Haiti immigration policy

FILE- This Jan. 15, 2018, file photo shows Haitian community supporters in West Palm Beach, Fla., to protest recent remarks made by President Donald Trump about Haiti. The NAACP has sued the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The organization says Trump's disparaging comments about immigrants and their home countries is evidence of racial discrimination that has influenced his administration's decision to end protections for roughly 60,000 Haitians. Palm Beach Post via AP, File Damon Higgins