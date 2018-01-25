Cuomo chief-of-staff: Trial won't affect Cuomo's future

Linda Lacewell, right, chief of staff to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, leaves a Manhattan Federal courthouse, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in New York. Lacewell testified Wednesday at Joseph Percoco's bribery trial. Opening statements were Tuesday at the trial of Percoco and three businessmen accused of paying him over $300,000 in bribes to help them get what they needed from the state. Mary Altaffer AP Photo