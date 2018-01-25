Nation & World

21 groups warn US against Palestinian refugee funding cuts

The Associated Press

January 25, 2018 02:27 AM

AMMAN, Jordan

The leaders of 21 international humanitarian groups have urged the U.S. to reconsider its decision to withhold $65 million from the U.N. aid agency for Palestinian refugees, warning of "dire consequences" if funding is cut.

They say they are alarmed by the Trump administration's link between aid and political objectives. In a letter to Washington's U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley and other top officials, published Thursday, they write that this marks a "dangerous and striking departure from U.S. policy on humanitarian assistance."

Haley has linked aid to the Palestinians to their willingness to resume negotiations with Israel.

The U.S. is the largest donor to the agency, which provides education and welfare services to some 5 million Palestinian refugees and their descendants in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch penguins celebrate penguin appreciation day with bubbles

    Edinburgh Zoo celebrated Penguin Awareness Day by unveiling a new bubble machine with the penguins.

Watch penguins celebrate penguin appreciation day with bubbles

Watch penguins celebrate penguin appreciation day with bubbles 0:38

Watch penguins celebrate penguin appreciation day with bubbles
Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies 1:54

Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies
Video shows arrest that sparked online criticism 0:54

Video shows arrest that sparked online criticism

View More Video