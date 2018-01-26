Warrant dropped for professor who spoke Hawaiian in court

In this Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018 photo, Samuel Kaleikoa Kaeo, center, speaks with supporters gathered in a courthouse hallway after a bench warrant was issued in his case in Maui, Hawaii. A judge dropped an arrest warrant Thursday for Kaeo, a University of Hawaii professor who refused to respond in court to English and spoke Hawaiian instead. Kaeo was in court Wednesday facing a trial for charges connected to his participation in a 2017 protest against the construction of a solar telescope on top of Haleakala, a volcano on Maui, Hawaii News Now reported. The News via AP Lila Fujimoto