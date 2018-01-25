Washington's bickering motivates new US nonpartisan groups

In this photo taken Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, Dominick Scafidi, left, in charge of field and digital operations and Jake Wiegman, right, special projects manager put up a sign during a brainstorming session at the Unite America office in Denver. The constant fighting in Washington is giving new motivations to groups trying to lower the importance of partisanship in U.S. politics. Unite America is recruiting candidates to run as nonpartisans for various U.S. Senate and governors seats. Thomas Peipert AP Photo