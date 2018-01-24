Nation & World

Are Tide pods really being yanked from the shelves next month?

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

January 24, 2018 08:19 PM

Tide pods aren’t going away, despite what a viral Facebook post claims.

The post, which had been shared more than 130,000 times in just a couple of days, announced that the pods were being removed from store shelves beginning Feb. 1. In a reference to the recent fad of people eating the toxic pods, the post declares, “It’s been a good run, but we can’t risk lives over having clean clothes.”

The company has responded on Twitter by calling the post “a complete hoax.”

The “Tide Pod Challenge” is a social media trend in which teenagers and other internet users film themselves eating the laundry detergent packets.

Authorities have repeatedly warned the public not to ingest laundry detergent packets due to various health risks, including severe internal damage and possible death. Social media platforms Facebook and YouTube have cracked down on the challenge and removed videos that violate their community guideline, Fox Business News reported.

Some on social media still tried to find humor in the moment.

But Tide has issued numerous warnings against eating the pods, including having New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski in a public service announcement warning about the health risks.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

