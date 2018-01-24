Are Tide pods really being yanked from the shelves next month?

Tide pods aren’t going away, despite what a viral Facebook post claims.
The post, which had been shared more than 130,000 times in just a couple of days, announced that the pods were being removed from store shelves beginning Feb. 1. In a reference to the recent fad of people eating the toxic pods, the post declares, “It’s been a good run, but we can’t risk lives over having clean clothes.”
The company has responded on Twitter by calling the post “a complete hoax.”
It's a complete hoax. Tide Pods are used safely by millions of households across the country every day. We will continue to offer liquid laundry packets, together with other detergent forms.— Tide (@tide) January 23, 2018
The “Tide Pod Challenge” is a social media trend in which teenagers and other internet users film themselves eating the laundry detergent packets.
Authorities have repeatedly warned the public not to ingest laundry detergent packets due to various health risks, including severe internal damage and possible death. Social media platforms Facebook and YouTube have cracked down on the challenge and removed videos that violate their community guideline, Fox Business News reported.
Can we get them in some new flavors like Cinamon or Wintergreen?— Dave Zatz (@davezatz) January 24, 2018
But Tide has issued numerous warnings against eating the pods, including having New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski in a public service announcement warning about the health risks.
What should Tide PODs be used for? DOING LAUNDRY. Nothing else.— Tide (@tide) January 12, 2018
Eating a Tide POD is a BAD IDEA, and we asked our friend @robgronkowski to help explain. pic.twitter.com/0JnFdhnsWZ
