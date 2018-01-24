Officials: Georgia murder suspect shot by police had BB gun

Authorities in Georgia say a murder suspect was pointing a BB pistol at police and U.S. marshals when they fatally shot the 20-year-old man while trying to arrest him.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a Wednesday news release that authorities went to the Savannah home of 20-year-old Ricky Jerome Boyd early Tuesday to arrest him in a weekend slaying. The GBI says Boyd emerged with what looked like a handgun that he raised toward the officers, who shot him.
The GBI says the gun was an air-powered BB pistol.
It's unclear how a Savannah police officer was wounded during the confrontation. GBI Agent Bill Bodrey said the officer "did suffer gunshot wounds." Asked if the officer was shot by law enforcement, Bodrey said: "It's still being investigated."
