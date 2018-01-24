Nation & World

Judge tosses 7 counts in Sen. Bob Menendez corruption case

The Associated Press

January 24, 2018 02:21 PM

NEWARK, N.J.

A judge has dismissed seven counts in the corruption case against U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and a longtime friend.

The seven counts all dealt with alleged bribery involving political donations to the New Jersey Democrat by Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen.

Defense lawyers had argued those donations had to be tied to specific acts by Menendez to be considered bribes. That's a higher standard than the one applied to gifts Melgen gave to Menendez.

Eleven counts remain against the two men including bribery and fraud. Menendez also faces one count of making false statements for allegedly lying on Senate disclosure forms.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The first trial ended in a hung jury last fall. The government said last week it will retry the pair. A new trial date hasn't been set.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch penguins celebrate penguin appreciation day with bubbles

    Edinburgh Zoo celebrated Penguin Awareness Day by unveiling a new bubble machine with the penguins.

Watch penguins celebrate penguin appreciation day with bubbles

Watch penguins celebrate penguin appreciation day with bubbles 0:38

Watch penguins celebrate penguin appreciation day with bubbles
Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies 1:54

Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies
Video shows arrest that sparked online criticism 0:54

Video shows arrest that sparked online criticism

View More Video