The Latest: Turkey's Erdogan says he warned Trump over Syria

Turkish soldiers prepare their tanks to enter combat and join a military offensive on a Kurdish-held enclave in northern Syria, at a staging area in the Hatay province,Turkey near the the border with Syria.Turkey launched an operation, codenamed Olive Branch, last week against the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units in Afrin, Syria that it deems a terror group. The operation codenamed Olive Branch is on its fourth day. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo