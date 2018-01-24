Turkey vows to widen offensive against Syrian Kurds

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the funeral prayers for Sergeant Musa Ozalkan, the first Turkish soldier to be killed in Turkey's cross-border Operation Olive Branch on a Kurdish held enclave in northern Syria, in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Erdogan, prime minister, top army commanders and family members were among those bidding Sergeant Ozalkan a final goodbye Tuesday in the nation's capital. Pool Photo via AP Kayhan Ozer