In this Dec. 2017, photo released by Dog Meat Free Indonesia, dogs wait in cages outside the Tomohon traditional market, in Tomohon, north Sulawesi, Indonesia. Campaigners are calling for the closure of Indonesian animal markets touted as tourist attractions where dogs are bludgeoned by the thousands and sometimes blow-torched while alive.
In this Dec. 2017, photo released by Dog Meat Free Indonesia, dogs wait in cages outside the Tomohon traditional market, in Tomohon, north Sulawesi, Indonesia. Campaigners are calling for the closure of Indonesian animal markets touted as tourist attractions where dogs are bludgeoned by the thousands and sometimes blow-torched while alive. Dog Meat Free Indonesia via AP)
In this Dec. 2017, photo released by Dog Meat Free Indonesia, dogs wait in cages outside the Tomohon traditional market, in Tomohon, north Sulawesi, Indonesia. Campaigners are calling for the closure of Indonesian animal markets touted as tourist attractions where dogs are bludgeoned by the thousands and sometimes blow-torched while alive. Dog Meat Free Indonesia via AP)

Nation & World

Groups call for shutdown of brutal Indonesia animal markets

The Associated Press

January 24, 2018 02:38 AM

JAKARTA, Indonesia

Campaigners are calling for the closure of Indonesian animal markets touted as tourist attractions where dogs are bludgeoned by the thousands and blow-torched alive.

One of the markets on the island of Sulawesi, known as Tomohon Extreme Market, was previously listed on TripAdvisor as a must-see attraction until animal welfare groups complained. Local tour operators and officials continue to promote the markets as destinations.

Indonesian animal welfare groups filmed two notorious markets in Sulawesi that sell dog meat and say the treatment of the animals was "brutally cruel."

The footage shows dogs cowering in cages as workers pull the howling animals out and bludgeon their heads with wooden batons. Often still moving, the animals are then blasted with blowtorches to remove their hair and make them ready for sale.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video shows arrest that sparked online criticism

    Facebook video posted by Lacy Jeannine shows Joplin Police Department arresting a Missouri man. The man says he has titanium rods so he can't put his hands behind his back and the person filming says was tackled by police.

Video shows arrest that sparked online criticism

Video shows arrest that sparked online criticism 0:54

Video shows arrest that sparked online criticism
Cougar surprises police officer during routine traffic stop 0:30

Cougar surprises police officer during routine traffic stop
State troopers saw bags of marijuana 'literally falling onto' the interstate 0:42

State troopers saw bags of marijuana 'literally falling onto' the interstate

View More Video