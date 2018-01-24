Belgian minister says Afghan shot at station not radicalized

Belgium's interior minister says a man with a knife shot by police in a Ghent train station was an Afghan refugee with mental problems and was not a known extremist.
Jan Jambon told broadcaster RTBF Wednesday that "there is no link to any terrorist motive. He is a known refugee, of Afghan nationality who is not thought to be radicalized."
Police shot the 28-year-old man, who was yelling outside and in the busy Ghent St. Pieters station late Tuesday, when he approached them and refused to drop a small knife he was carrying.
Ghent prosecutors' spokeswoman An Schoonjans said he was seriously injured.
Never miss a local story.
Jambon said the incident does not call into question Belgium's decision on Monday to lower its terrorism threat level after more than two years on high alert.
Comments