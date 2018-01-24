Nation & World

Belgian minister says Afghan shot at station not radicalized

The Associated Press

January 24, 2018 02:07 AM

BRUSSELS

Belgium's interior minister says a man with a knife shot by police in a Ghent train station was an Afghan refugee with mental problems and was not a known extremist.

Jan Jambon told broadcaster RTBF Wednesday that "there is no link to any terrorist motive. He is a known refugee, of Afghan nationality who is not thought to be radicalized."

Police shot the 28-year-old man, who was yelling outside and in the busy Ghent St. Pieters station late Tuesday, when he approached them and refused to drop a small knife he was carrying.

Ghent prosecutors' spokeswoman An Schoonjans said he was seriously injured.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jambon said the incident does not call into question Belgium's decision on Monday to lower its terrorism threat level after more than two years on high alert.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video shows arrest that sparked online criticism

    Facebook video posted by Lacy Jeannine shows Joplin Police Department arresting a Missouri man. The man says he has titanium rods so he can't put his hands behind his back and the person filming says was tackled by police.

Video shows arrest that sparked online criticism

Video shows arrest that sparked online criticism 0:54

Video shows arrest that sparked online criticism
Cougar surprises police officer during routine traffic stop 0:30

Cougar surprises police officer during routine traffic stop
State troopers saw bags of marijuana 'literally falling onto' the interstate 0:42

State troopers saw bags of marijuana 'literally falling onto' the interstate

View More Video