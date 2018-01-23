Nation & World

Virginia Senate passes bill to allow guns in churches

The Associated Press

January 23, 2018 02:32 PM

RICHMOND, Va.

The Virginia Senate has passed legislation aimed at allowing guns in church in response to a deadly church shooting in Texas.

The Republican-controlled chamber voted along party lines Tuesday to approve the measure, which would repeal a state law prohibiting weapons in a place of worship during a religious service.

A state Attorney General's opinion from 2011 says current law already allows Virginians to carry guns in churches, subject to a church's permission. But GOP Sen. Ben Chafin, the bill's sponsor, said the legislature needed to clarify and cement the right to carry a gun in church into law if a church allows it.

Last year, a gunman opened fire during a Sunday service at a Baptist church in Texas, killing more than two dozen worshippers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video shows arrest that sparked online criticism

    Facebook video posted by Lacy Jeannine shows Joplin Police Department arresting a Missouri man. The man says he has titanium rods so he can't put his hands behind his back and the person filming says was tackled by police.

Video shows arrest that sparked online criticism

Video shows arrest that sparked online criticism 0:54

Video shows arrest that sparked online criticism
Cougar surprises police officer during routine traffic stop 0:30

Cougar surprises police officer during routine traffic stop
State troopers saw bags of marijuana 'literally falling onto' the interstate 0:42

State troopers saw bags of marijuana 'literally falling onto' the interstate

View More Video