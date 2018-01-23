Garbage on the beach: Flood of waste stirs uproar in Lebanon

In this Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, photo, a man takes photos of piles of garbage washed on shore after an extended storm battered the Mediterranean country at the Zouq Mosbeh costal town, north of Beirut, Lebanon. Environmentalists say a winter storm has pushed a wave of trash onto the Lebanese shore outside Beirut, stirring outrage over a waste management crisis that has choked the country since 2015. Hussein Malla AP Photo