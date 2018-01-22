Nation & World

Supreme Court rejects appeal of bearded seal listing

By DAN JOLING Associated Press

January 22, 2018 02:09 PM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska

The U.S. Supreme Court has left intact a lower court ruling that declared Alaska's bearded seal population a threatened species.

The court Monday declined to review a conclusion by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that the National Marine Fisheries Service had acted properly in listing Arctic Ocean bearded seals as threatened because of projected sea ice loss.

Bearded seals give birth and rear pups on drifting pack ice.

The state of Alaska and two petroleum industry groups appealed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Alaska Department of Law spokeswoman Cori Mills calls the Supreme Court decision disappointing.

She says state officials still believe that the listing decision based on climate projections 100 years into the future is not supported by adequate science and is contrary to the Endangered Species Act.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • State troopers saw bags of marijuana 'literally falling onto' the interstate

    Nebraska state troopers find 122 pounds of marijuana after a package filled with it was reported on the side of Interstate 80.

State troopers saw bags of marijuana 'literally falling onto' the interstate

State troopers saw bags of marijuana 'literally falling onto' the interstate 0:42

State troopers saw bags of marijuana 'literally falling onto' the interstate
These (not so) smooth criminals should stick to their day jobs 1:52

These (not so) smooth criminals should stick to their day jobs
Watch lifeguards use drone to rescue drowning swimmers 1:21

Watch lifeguards use drone to rescue drowning swimmers

View More Video