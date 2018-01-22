FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, file photo, Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik of North Korea compete during the pairs free program at the Figure Skating-ISU Challenger Series in Oberstdorf, Germany. The 22 North Korean athletes now invited to compete at the Olympics in February 2018 are not likely to bring home any medals across the border from South Korea. Of all the athletes given late entries in five sports, only the figure skating pair met the qualifying standard on merit.
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, file photo, Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik of North Korea compete during the pairs free program at the Figure Skating-ISU Challenger Series in Oberstdorf, Germany. The 22 North Korean athletes now invited to compete at the Olympics in February 2018 are not likely to bring home any medals across the border from South Korea. Of all the athletes given late entries in five sports, only the figure skating pair met the qualifying standard on merit. Matthias Schrader, File AP Photo
Nation & World

The Latest: North Korean figure skaters competing in Taiwan

The Associated Press

January 22, 2018 01:59 AM

SEOUL, South Korea

The Latest on North Korea's participation in the Pyeongchang Olympics (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

The North Korean figure skating pair that will compete in the Winter Olympics is in Taiwan this week for a competition.

Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik were seen leaving Taipei Arena after a practice session Monday. They did not talk to reporters.

The North Korean skaters won the bronze in pairs at the 2017 Asian Winter Games in Japan.

The duo is set to compete in the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships that starts Wednesday.

On arrival in Taipei on Sunday, Ryom told reporters: "I will not say anything before the competition. I will make a comment after the competition ends."

She and Kim are among 22 North Korean athletes invited to compete at the Winter Olympics in South Korea next month.

___

12:05 p.m.

Dozens of conservative activists have attempted to burn a large photo of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as the head of the North's hugely popular girl band passed by them at a Seoul railway station.

About 150 to 200 activists used a blowtorch to burn Kim's photo and a North Korean flag before police used fire extinguishers to put out the fire Monday. Some lower parts of the photo burned.

The activists were rallying as the North's delegation led by Hyon Song Wol, the head of the Moranbong Band, arrived back at the Seoul railway station after a visit to an eastern city to look at potential venues for performances during next month's Olympics.

Hyon's arrival triggered media frenzy in South Korea, with TV cameras following her every move.

