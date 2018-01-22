The Latest: North Korean figure skaters competing in Taiwan

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, file photo, Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik of North Korea compete during the pairs free program at the Figure Skating-ISU Challenger Series in Oberstdorf, Germany. The 22 North Korean athletes now invited to compete at the Olympics in February 2018 are not likely to bring home any medals across the border from South Korea. Of all the athletes given late entries in five sports, only the figure skating pair met the qualifying standard on merit. Matthias Schrader, File AP Photo