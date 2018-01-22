The Latest: Bangladesh says Rohingya repatriation postponed

In this Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, photo, Rohingya refugees who are being relocated from a camp near the Bangladesh Myanmar border arrive at Balukhali refugee camp 50 kilometres 31 miles) from, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. With the first repatriations of Rohingya refugees back to Myanmar just days away, and more than 1 million living in refugee camps in Bangladesh, international aid workers, local officials and the refugees say preparations have barely begun and most refugees would rather contend with the squalor of the camps than the dangers they could face if they return home. It's unclear if more than a handful of Rohingya will even be willing to go home.