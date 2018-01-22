In this Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, photo, Rohingya refugees who are being relocated from a camp near the Bangladesh Myanmar border arrive at Balukhali refugee camp 50 kilometres
In this Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, photo, Rohingya refugees who are being relocated from a camp near the Bangladesh Myanmar border arrive at Balukhali refugee camp 50 kilometres 31 miles) from, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. With the first repatriations of Rohingya refugees back to Myanmar just days away, and more than 1 million living in refugee camps in Bangladesh, international aid workers, local officials and the refugees say preparations have barely begun and most refugees would rather contend with the squalor of the camps than the dangers they could face if they return home. It's unclear if more than a handful of Rohingya will even be willing to go home.
Nation & World

The Latest: Bangladesh says Rohingya repatriation postponed

The Associated Press

January 22, 2018 01:28 AM

DHAKA, Bangladesh

The Latest on the preparations for repatriating Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar (all times local):

noon

A Bangladesh official says the repatriation of Rohingya Muslim refugees back to Myanmar, which was scheduled to begin Tuesday, has been postponed.

Abul Kalam, commissioner of the Refugees, Relief and Repatriation Commission in the coastal area of Cox's Bazar, gave no details beyond saying that officials "are working on this."

More than 650,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar into Bangladesh beginning in August, escaping attacks by security forces and Buddhist mobs. An agreement between Bangladesh and Myanmar said their return home was to begin Tuesday. However, many Rohingya have expressed worries with the agreement, saying they do not feel safe returning home and would prefer to stay in Bangladesh refugee camps.

