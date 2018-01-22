Villagers watch the site of a bombing at a market in Yala province, southern Thailand. Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. Police say a few people have been killed by the explosion.
Villagers watch the site of a bombing at a market in Yala province, southern Thailand. Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. Police say a few people have been killed by the explosion. Somphop Suphanaranond AP Photo
Villagers watch the site of a bombing at a market in Yala province, southern Thailand. Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. Police say a few people have been killed by the explosion. Somphop Suphanaranond AP Photo

Nation & World

Bombing at market in southern Thailand kills 3, injures 18

The Associated Press

January 22, 2018 02:09 AM

BANGKOK

A motorcycle bomb exploded at a market Monday morning in southern Thailand, killing three people and injuring 18, police said.

The attacker parked the bike rigged with explosives nearby and bought goods at the market to blend in with the crowd, police Lt. Eakapong Rattanachai said.

The bomb exploded when the attacker left the market area, causing the casualties, Eakapong said.

The explosion happened in Yala province, one of Thailand's three southernmost provinces where Muslim militants have waged a yearslong insurgency.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The three provinces are the only ones with Muslim majorities in the predominantly Buddhist country.

More than 6,500 people have been killed in the violence since 2004.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch Lifeguards use drone to rescue drowning swimmers

    Lifeguards from the Australian Lifeguard Service were preparing for a training session when someone notice two swimmers have trouble. A lifeguard used a drone to drop rescue pods to save the swimmers.

Watch Lifeguards use drone to rescue drowning swimmers

Watch Lifeguards use drone to rescue drowning swimmers 1:21

Watch Lifeguards use drone to rescue drowning swimmers
Tide Pods challenge: the new Internet challenge 0:48

Tide Pods challenge: the new Internet challenge
Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal 2:23

Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal

View More Video