Spain to seek Catalan politician's arrest on Denmark visit

The Associated Press

January 21, 2018 01:28 PM

MADRID

Spain's state prosecutor office says it will reissue a European arrest warrant for the arrest of the fugitive former leader of Catalonia if he leaves Belgium and enters Denmark as planned.

The region's ex-president, Carles Puigdemont, is scheduled to attend a debate at the University of Copenhagen on Monday.

The trip would be Puigdemont's first outside Belgium since he fled there to avoid a court summons in Spain for his role in a failed secession bid led by his government in October.

The state prosecutor said Sunday that if Puigdemont enters Denmark as planned it will "immediately request" the Spain Supreme Court to issue a European warrant for his arrest by Danish authorities.

Spain issued a European warrant for Puigdemont's arrest in November, but withdrew it after a month.

