Appeals court to hear arguments on DC sniper's sentence

FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2004, file photo, Lee Boyd Malvo enters a courtroom in the Spotsylvania, Va., Circuit Court. A federal appeals court is set to hear arguments Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2018, in a case focusing on the life sentences given to D.C. sniper Malvo. A federal judge in Virginia found that Malvo is entitled to new sentencing hearings in light of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that mandatory life sentences for juveniles are unconstitutional. Malvo was 17 when he was arrested in a series of random shootings that killed 10 people and wounded three in Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia in 2002. The Free Lance-Star via AP Mike Morones