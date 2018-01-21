Utah News Digest

Good afternoon. Here's an updated look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up in Utah.
UPCOMING MONDAY:
UTAH LEGISLATURE-SESSION
SALT LAKE CITY — A look at the biggest issues facing the Utah state legislature as lawmakers return for their 2018 session. By Michelle L. Price. UPCOMING: 650 words, chunky text by 2 p.m. MST.
TOP STORIES:
ROADWAY FATALITIES
SALT LAKE CITY — The 273 deaths on Utah roadways in 2017 marked a slight decrease from the year before but was still higher than the six-year period from 2009-2014 when the state averaged 239 fatalities a year. UPCOMING: 300 words.
SPORTS:
BKC--WASHINGTON ST-UTAH
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah hosts Washington State in Pac-12 action. The Utes are looking to get back to .500 in conference play while the Cougars have struggled to a 1-5 start in the league. By Kareem Copeland. UPCOMING 650 words, AP Photos. Game starts at 6 p.m. MST.
IN BRIEF:
— MACHINE GUNS CONVERSION KITS: A Utah man has been convicted of selling kits to convert semi-automatic weapons into machine guns.
AP MEMBER EXCHANGES:
CROSSING GUARD COMPETITION
OGDEN, Utah — Each morning before school, crossing guard "Big John" Lewis braves the sometimes biting cold to help kids make it safely to Wasatch Elementary before the morning bell rings. "There's nothing I could think of that could take its place. It's a thankful job to have. Even though it's cold, that's fine. The kids laugh, and they warm your heart," Lewis said. By Ashley Imlay of the Deseret News. SENT: 780 words, with AP Photos UTSAL202, UTSAL201. Moved in advance for release at will.
100-YEAR-OLD MAN
LOGAN, Utah — Lloyd Clement of Logan, a retired Utah State University professor, said in 1998 he believed his lifetime was approaching its end, so he wrote in his journal and made sure all of his affairs were settled. Twenty years later, Clement is celebrating 100 years of living that has taken him everywhere from an isolated farm town in central Utah to the Mariana Islands, Bolivia, West Africa and ultimately Cache Valley. By Amy MacAvinta of The Herald Journal. SENT: 1,240 words, with AP Photos UTLHJ302, UTLHJ301. Moved in advance for release at will.
