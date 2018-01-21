Nation & World

Kremlin: Putin, Ukraine leader meet unannounced; Kiev denies

The Associated Press

January 21, 2018 12:59 PM

MOSCOW

The Kremlin's spokesman says contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's leader have taken place outside the public eye, but Kiev denies any meetings were held.

Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not specify on Sunday how many contacts the Russian president has had with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko or when the last one took place.

The Interfax news agency later cited Ukraine's presidential office as saying there have been no bilateral meetings since the 2015 signing of the Minsk agreement, aimed at ending the war in eastern Ukraine with Russia-backed separatists.

Putin and Petroshenko met in Berlin in the fall of 2016 as part of a four-way summit on resolving the conflict.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Russian news agencies quote Peskov saying: "Such meetings take place, but we don't report about them."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch Lifeguards use drone to rescue drowning swimmers

    Lifeguards from the Australian Lifeguard Service were preparing for a training session when someone notice two swimmers have trouble. A lifeguard used a drone to drop rescue pods to save the swimmers.

Watch Lifeguards use drone to rescue drowning swimmers

Watch Lifeguards use drone to rescue drowning swimmers 1:21

Watch Lifeguards use drone to rescue drowning swimmers
Tide Pods challenge: the new Internet challenge 0:48

Tide Pods challenge: the new Internet challenge
Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal 2:23

Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal

View More Video