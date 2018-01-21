Greeks rally over name dispute with neighbor Macedonia

Greek protesters wave flags and banners during a rally against the use of the term "Macedonia" for the northern neighbouring country's name, at the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018. Greek authorities argue that the name Macedonia might suggest that Skopje has territorial claims to the northern Greek region of the same name with Thessaloniki as its capital, but recent talks have led to optimism for a solution. Giannis Papanikos AP Photo