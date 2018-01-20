Protesters, police clash at roadblocks in Honduras

Supporters of opposition presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla struggle with military police for possession of a giant Honduran flag at the Policarpo Paz Garcia neighborhood of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. Following a disputed election marred by irregularities, incumbent President Juan Orlando Hernandez was declared the victor and will be inaugurated on Jan. 27. The opposition does not recognize Hernandez's victory and are protesting against the result. Fernando Antonio AP Photo