Opposition: Venezuelan officials bury 2 killed in clash

Two people killed alongside a rebel police officer in a violent shootout with Venezuelan security forces have been buried by government officials despite protests from relatives, an opposition lawmaker said Saturday.
The body of former officer Oscar Perez and four others remained in government control as family members pushed to take custody of the corpses and conduct their own investigation, politician Delsa Solorzano said.
All seven died Monday fighting against police and soldiers in a small mountain community outside of Caracas, ending a manhunt for Perez that began after he led a helicopter attack on government buildings in June and called for an uprising against the government of President Nicolas Maduro.
Solorzano says Perez was shot to the head, suggesting an execution.
At the morgue, dozens of protesters, some wearing masks on their faces and throwing stones at national guardsmen, shouted demands that officials give the bodies to their relatives. National guard officers fired rubber bullets to disperse them.
