Relatives an friends of Abraham Agostini and Jose Diaz Pimentel shout "Heroes, Heroes" as a barricade of Venezuelan Bolivarian national Guards block their way at the main entrance of cemetery in Caracas Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. Jose Diaz Pimentel and Abraham Agostini, members of the rebel group led by Venezuelan former police Oscar Perez, who died at the beginning of the week in an operation of the security forces, were buried in a controlled manner by the authorities and between protests of their Relatives, who were prevented from accessing the cemetery.
Relatives an friends of Abraham Agostini and Jose Diaz Pimentel shout "Heroes, Heroes" as a barricade of Venezuelan Bolivarian national Guards block their way at the main entrance of cemetery in Caracas Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. Jose Diaz Pimentel and Abraham Agostini, members of the rebel group led by Venezuelan former police Oscar Perez, who died at the beginning of the week in an operation of the security forces, were buried in a controlled manner by the authorities and between protests of their Relatives, who were prevented from accessing the cemetery. Fernando Llano AP Photo
Relatives an friends of Abraham Agostini and Jose Diaz Pimentel shout "Heroes, Heroes" as a barricade of Venezuelan Bolivarian national Guards block their way at the main entrance of cemetery in Caracas Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. Jose Diaz Pimentel and Abraham Agostini, members of the rebel group led by Venezuelan former police Oscar Perez, who died at the beginning of the week in an operation of the security forces, were buried in a controlled manner by the authorities and between protests of their Relatives, who were prevented from accessing the cemetery. Fernando Llano AP Photo

Nation & World

Opposition: Venezuelan officials bury 2 killed in clash

The Associated Press

January 20, 2018 01:53 PM

CARACAS, Venezuela

Two people killed alongside a rebel police officer in a violent shootout with Venezuelan security forces have been buried by government officials despite protests from relatives, an opposition lawmaker said Saturday.

The body of former officer Oscar Perez and four others remained in government control as family members pushed to take custody of the corpses and conduct their own investigation, politician Delsa Solorzano said.

All seven died Monday fighting against police and soldiers in a small mountain community outside of Caracas, ending a manhunt for Perez that began after he led a helicopter attack on government buildings in June and called for an uprising against the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

Solorzano says Perez was shot to the head, suggesting an execution.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

At the morgue, dozens of protesters, some wearing masks on their faces and throwing stones at national guardsmen, shouted demands that officials give the bodies to their relatives. National guard officers fired rubber bullets to disperse them.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch Lifeguards use drone to rescue drowning swimmers

    Lifeguards from the Australian Lifeguard Service were preparing for a training session when someone notice two swimmers have trouble. A lifeguard used a drone to drop rescue pods to save the swimmers.

Watch Lifeguards use drone to rescue drowning swimmers

Watch Lifeguards use drone to rescue drowning swimmers 1:21

Watch Lifeguards use drone to rescue drowning swimmers
Tide Pods challenge: the new Internet challenge 0:48

Tide Pods challenge: the new Internet challenge
Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal 2:23

Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal

View More Video