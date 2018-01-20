Opposition: Venezuelan officials bury 2 killed in clash

Relatives an friends of Abraham Agostini and Jose Diaz Pimentel shout "Heroes, Heroes" as a barricade of Venezuelan Bolivarian national Guards block their way at the main entrance of cemetery in Caracas Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. Jose Diaz Pimentel and Abraham Agostini, members of the rebel group led by Venezuelan former police Oscar Perez, who died at the beginning of the week in an operation of the security forces, were buried in a controlled manner by the authorities and between protests of their Relatives, who were prevented from accessing the cemetery. Fernando Llano AP Photo