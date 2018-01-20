Turkish jets bombard Kurdish-run city of Afrin in Syria

A plume of smoke rises on the air from inside Syria, as seen from the outskirts of the border town of Kilis, Turkey, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim says Turkish jets have begun an aerial offensive against the Syrian Kurdish-held enclave of Afrin. Turkey's military fired into the enclave in north Syria for a second day on Saturday. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo